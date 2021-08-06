Expand / Collapse search

As humidity picks up, chance for storms this weekend

By and David Komer online producer
Sultry, Stormy Saturday

Pockets of heavy rain overnight will persist into the early morning hours of Saturday. It will feel hotter and more humid each day with highs near 90. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A few showers moving through southeast Michigan tonight may linger into early Saturday. 

It will get progressively hotter and humid this weekend and that makes the atmosphere unstable, keeping the threat of developing storms.

You'll notice the increase in humidity tonight. Low near 65. A hotter day is in store for Saturday with a high of 87 (though it will feel warmer, thanks to the increase in humidity and a southwest breeze). Storms may fire up in this airmass. Warmer end to the day with a low of 69.

For Sunday, even hotter and beginning to feel tropical. High near 90 with afternoon and evening storms a possibility. Overnight low 73

Monday through Wednesday are more of the same: Highs near 90, overnight lows around 73 with the threat of scattered storms each day.

Thursday only brings the chance for evening rain that could extend into Friday morning. Highs a little cooler, 88 degrees.

