As pandemic ends, domestic violence shelter Haven sees greater need than ever

As a result of the pandemic domestic and sexual violence programs have been inundated with survivors - who are now able to escape their abusers. And after nearly two years of isolation and lockdowns – Haven in Oakland County says the need is greater than ever.

"I am a survivor of a survivor - it has been important to keep people safe and my passion every day to make sure those doors are open," said MiVida Burrus.

Coping with abuse as a child, for MiVida Burrus, it's personal. As the development director at Haven, she works tirelessly every day to make sure others survivors have a safe place to go.

Haven in Oakland County provides shelter, advocacy, educational programming, and counseling to 30,000 people each year. After pandemic isolation and lockdowns, those numbers keep going up.

"Now things are opening back up, but I think survivors are just now reaching out for support seeing how much is needed during the pandemic," said Marcia Scott.

Scott, the head of Haven’s counseling, says since they also started virtual therapy and there is a two-week waitlist for victims to speak to a counselor - which is key to being able to escape the cycle of violence.

"When a survivor comes into counseling, and when they know they are being heard and not being judged, this is their safe space to process at their own speed," Scott said.

All of Haven’s emergency resource services are free of charge, but the organization needs community support now more than ever.

They are hiring employees, they need volunteers, and are hoping for a big turnout at their largest fundraiser, the Inspirational Resilience Gala on May 12th, at Shepard Hollow in Clarkston. The public is welcome.

"So with the gala the money that we raise, helps to alleviate the cost and burden to survivors and their families," said Burrus. "So when we host our gala it is to raise awareness, but also raise those funds that are needed to keep survivors safe everyday."

"Part of our process is starting where they are at, they let us know exactly what they need. If they are looking for counseling that is what we’ll do, if they are looking for shelter, that’s what we will help them process," Scott said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline - 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation 800-799-7233.

