Ascension cyberattack: Systems expected to be fully restored by end of next week

Systems at Ascension facilities nationwide are expected to be back up and running completely next week, nearly a month and a half after a cyberattack stymied the systems.

The hospital chain has been working with cybersecurity experts as it works to restore its systems and figure out what happened.

As of Tuesday, Electronic Health Record (EHR) access has been restored in Florida, Alabama, and Austin, Texas. According to an Ascension spokesperson, EHR access is expected to be back up and running in all states by June 14.

Related article

"As EHR is restored across the entirety of our networks, clinicians will be able to access patient records as they did prior to this incident," a spokesperson said. "While these are promising developments in our recovery efforts, our investigation into this incident remains ongoing, along with the remediation of additional systems. This is a complex process, and it will still take time to complete."

In early May, a cyberattack forced hospital staff to shift to physical patient charts at 140 Ascension locations. Forty senior living facilities were also impacted.