Expand / Collapse search

Ascension cyberattack: Systems expected to be fully restored by end of next week

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 5, 2024 10:34am EDT
Health Care
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Systems at Ascension facilities nationwide are expected to be back up and running completely next week, nearly a month and a half after a cyberattack stymied the systems.

The hospital chain has been working with cybersecurity experts as it works to restore its systems and figure out what happened.

As of Tuesday, Electronic Health Record (EHR) access has been restored in Florida, Alabama, and Austin, Texas. According to an Ascension spokesperson, EHR access is expected to be back up and running in all states by June 14.

Related

Ascension nurse gives firsthand account of cyberattack's impact on health system
article

Ascension nurse gives firsthand account of cyberattack's impact on health system

"We’re working closer together, because we all have the heart where patient care comes first," she said. "That’s something that no hacker can take away is our heartfelt service to others."

"As EHR is restored across the entirety of our networks, clinicians will be able to access patient records as they did prior to this incident," a spokesperson said. "While these are promising developments in our recovery efforts, our investigation into this incident remains ongoing, along with the remediation of additional systems. This is a complex process, and it will still take time to complete."

In early May, a cyberattack forced hospital staff to shift to physical patient charts at 140 Ascension locations. Forty senior living facilities were also impacted. 

Ascension nurse talks about how cyberattack has impacted hospital services

The ransomware attack — shutting down every day tasks, affecting patient wait times, prescriptions — and they've even had to dust off the fax machine.