Ashley Elkins murder: Ex-boyfriend bound over for trial

Ashley Elkins has not been seen since January 2025, but Wednesday a judge ruled her ex-boyfriend will stand trial for her murder.

The backstory:

Her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old De'Andre Booker is accused in her death amid circumstantial evidence. And on Wednesday the judge ruled that the case will go to trial.

Her body has never been found. There are no eyewitnesses and no murder weapon - but there were numerous examples of blood determined to be hers, discovered in Booker's apartment.

Investigators say there were also Google searches including about silencers for guns, breakups and what happens to trash.

"Keep in mind, there was also in the drain - her DNA and blood, Ashley Elkins' blood in the bathtub along with a family earring and a bullet," said Carmen DeFranco, assistant Wayne County prosecutor.

"There were alarming searches made by Mr. Booker prior to the disappearance of Ashley Elkins," said Judge Joseph Boedeker. "December 15, 2024 - 'How to make her miss you,' Dec. 16, 2024 - 'How to make her miss you after break up, December 22nd, 'Silencer 9mm.'"

Related:

FOX 2: "Those Google searches don’t help your client, do they?"

"No they don’t," said Robbie Lang, the defense attorney for Booker. "But as I pointed out at the preliminary examination a lot of people watch these true crime shows, and it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s criminal in nature."

There were two rows of family members and loved ones of Elkins and appeared to be satisfied with the ruling but did not want to comment afterwards.

De'Andre Booker, left, Ashley Elkins.