Missing Ashley Elkins: Ex-boyfriend in court for preliminary hearing

By Jack Nissen
Published  August 6, 2025 11:56am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • The man charged with a missing Warren woman's murder will be in court on Wednesday.
    • De'Andre Booker is accused of killing Ashley Elkins, a mother of two.
    • His preliminary hearing will take place in Roseville District Court.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man charged with murdering a Warren mother of two is expected in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

De'Andre Booker allegedly killed Ashley Elkins, whose body has never been found. 

The Latest:

More than six months after his arraignment, 32-year-old Booker will appear in court for his preliminary hearing in the case of Elkins, who disappeared in early January.

Her family said she was last seen running errands on Jan. 2 before going missing. The last message she sent was to her sister about heading back from the beauty store.

Since then, the mystery about the location of Elkins has hovered over the case. 

Prosecutors first charged Booker with lying to police days after investigating the case. He was charged with Elkins' murder four weeks later.

On Wednesday, prosecutors will begin present evidence against Booker in hopes of taking the case to trial.

The Source: Previous reporting was cited for this story. 

Crime and Public SafetyWarrenRoseville