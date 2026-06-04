Ashley Elkins murder: Ex-boyfriend De'Andre Booker competent to stand trial

The Brief De'Andre Booker was found competent to stand trial. Booker is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins, last year. After her death, he allegedly searched for several concerning topics, such as what to do when you are on the run.



The man accused of murdering Ashley Elkins, whose body is still missing, was found competent to stand trial this week.

De'Andre Booker, of Roseville, is charged with first-degree murder and lying to a peace officer for the death of the 30-year-old Warren mother of two whose body has never been found.

The backstory:

Elkins was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2025 after she didn't return home from errands.

Authorities say Booker, who is Elkins' ex-boyfriend, allegedly lied about his whereabouts, and Elkins' vehicle was found a few miles away from his apartment.

His search history is also a huge part of the case. The month before Elkins went missing, Booker allegedly looked up ways to make your ex miss you after a breakup, along with a silencer for a gun.

He's also accused of searching for routes out of Michigan, what to do while on the run, how to beat a polygraph test, if blood is traceable, and how to delete his Google search history after Elkins disappeared.

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Beyond his searches, the prosecution has said that Booker ordered 30-gallon garbage bags, 43 ounces of bleach, and latex gloves on the day Elkins was last seen. Authorities said evidence linking Booker to Elkins' death, including blood, was found in his apartment.

Booker was ordered to stand trial in January, but a competency exam has led to delayed hearings in the case.

What's next:

Booker's trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 10.