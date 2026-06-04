Expand / Collapse search

Ashley Elkins murder: Ex-boyfriend De'Andre Booker competent to stand trial

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 4, 2026 8:30 AM EDT
Published June 4, 2026 8:30 AM EDT
De'Andre Booker found competent to stand trial for Ashley Elkins' murder
De'Andre Booker found competent to stand trial for Ashley Elkins' murder

De'Andre Booker found competent to stand trial for Ashley Elkins' murder

De'Andre Booker, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Ashley Elkins, was found competent to stand trial, a judge announced Wednesday. 

The Brief

    • De'Andre Booker was found competent to stand trial.
    • Booker is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins, last year.
    • After her death, he allegedly searched for several concerning topics, such as what to do when you are on the run.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man accused of murdering Ashley Elkins, whose body is still missing, was found competent to stand trial this week.

De'Andre Booker, of Roseville, is charged with first-degree murder and lying to a peace officer for the death of the 30-year-old Warren mother of two whose body has never been found.

The backstory:

Elkins was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2025 after she didn't return home from errands. 

Authorities say Booker, who is Elkins' ex-boyfriend, allegedly lied about his whereabouts, and Elkins' vehicle was found a few miles away from his apartment. 

His search history is also a huge part of the case. The month before Elkins went missing, Booker allegedly looked up ways to make your ex miss you after a breakup, along with a silencer for a gun.

He's also accused of searching for routes out of Michigan, what to do while on the run, how to beat a polygraph test, if blood is traceable, and how to delete his Google search history after Elkins disappeared.

Related

Family, police testify on first day of murder case of missing Warren mom Ashley Elkins
article

Family, police testify on first day of murder case of missing Warren mom Ashley Elkins

More than six months after his arraignment, 32-year-old De'Andre Booker will appear in court for his preliminary hearing in the case of Ashley Elkins, who disappeared in early January.

Beyond his searches, the prosecution has said that Booker ordered 30-gallon garbage bags, 43 ounces of bleach, and latex gloves on the day Elkins was last seen. Authorities said evidence linking Booker to Elkins' death, including blood, was found in his apartment. 

Booker was ordered to stand trial in January, but a competency exam has led to delayed hearings in the case

What's next:

Booker's trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 10.

The Source: Previous reporting was used in this story.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyMacomb County