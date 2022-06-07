At least 30 Mackinac Policy Conference attendees test positive for COVID-19 after event

The Detroit Chamber of Commerce said it is aware of 30 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Mackinac Policy Conference.

Among those include FOX 2's Charlie Langton, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II.

"The individuals testing positive report being asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, and we wish them a speedy recovery," the Chamber said in a statement.

Langton, who did not wear a mask at the conference, said he has a stuffy nose and slight headache.

"I feel okay. These are very mild symptoms," he said.

Conference officials say the nearly 1,400 attendees and support staff submitted the required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend. Fourteen people took advantage of the PCR test option.

"If you have a crowd of people together, and you drop one person with Covid in the middle it’s going to spread," said Dr. Matthew Sims, Beaumont's infectious disease research director.

Sims noted that tests are good, but they are not perfect. He said wearing a mask is crucial to stopping the spread at gatherings.

"You have to remember 1,300 people attended this conference, more than 1,300, so we’re about less than 2-3% at the most getting Covid. Actually not a bad at all," said Langton, who is fully vaccinated and boosted.