Pete Buttigieg, 14 others test positive for Covid after Mackinac Policy Conference

A total of 15 people, including the head of the U.S. Department of Transportation have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Mackinac Policy Conference last week.

Sec. Pete Buttigieg wrote he was experiencing mild symptoms and that he planned to work remotely while isolating in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

According to the Detroit Chamber, which helped host the annual conference of business and political leaders, individuals who reported testing positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

In a statement, the chamber wrote that "all 1,357 conference attendees and support staff submitted the required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend the Conference."

"If you test positive, please notify the Chamber via call or text at 313-550-7827. The Chamber will update attendees as needed."

Buttigieg was the keynote speaker at the conference, however, several other leaders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

While COVID-19 is no longer a guiding force among public health restrictions, it does continue to transmit around the state. Following a brief uptick in cases earlier in 2022, rates have subsided in recent weeks.

Hospitalizations have also continued falling. Last week, the number of those admitted at facilities dropped below 1,000.