At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit

The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves.

Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise.

"Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. "This is what the fire department hooks up to when they come to a fire scene."

The sought-after part is a brass thread inside, he said - but the value won't be as high as they expect.

"Brass this size and weight is worth $1.50 per piece," said Peckinpaugh.

The brass nozzles were stolen from about 40 hydrants after a routine inspection. They’ve been replaced and officials say even with the nozzle missing the hydrants would work.

"The fire department does have an adapter so if a thread is missing it can still connect to the working hydrant," he said.

The suspects responsible for the damaging thefts is being sought.

"Once we track down the person whose stealing these brass threads we will make sure charges are implemented," Peckinpaugh said.

But city officials say they’re focused on making sure all hydrants are in good condition and ready to perform.

"The Board of Water Commissioners, approved a $7 million contract with a major contractor in Detroit, and they are replacing and repairing fire hydrants," he added. "Repairing 35 to 40 a day.

"Engineers and planners decades ago, put fire hydrants 300 feet apart. So if this one is out, the fire department can use our thousand-foot hose and connect to another hydrant nearby."



