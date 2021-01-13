AT NOON: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds update on COVID-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference Wednesday to update the state on COVID-19 amid expectations that indoor dining will return in a limited capacity in the next few weeks.

Speaking at noon, she'll be joined by her chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, and her chief operations officer Tricia Foster. FOX 2 will stream the press conference online and on Facebook.

Yesterday, a group representing the state's beverage industry said it was 'likely' that the state would allow restaurants and diners to resume indoor service on Feb. 1

"The reopening would likely take place beginning February 1, giving owners time to work and supply chain and figure out staffing," read the statement, posted by the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association on Facebook.

The group said the reopening would "likely include" limitations to the rule, including limited capacity within establishments, as well as a curfew. Restaurants that take "additional public health measures" would be allowed to have a higher capacity limit.

"Although we are disappointed with the idea of being closed for another two weeks, finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel is certainly reassuring."

Restaurants in Michigan have kept their tables empty since mid-November. Amid growing concern at the time that a second surge from COVID-19 could roar through Michigan without more restrictions.

The state's second series of lockdown measures carried through the holidays, with Whitmer loosening parts of the rule on schools, but maintaining them in the service sector.

While officials remain concerned about the prospect of a post-holiday increase in cases, the state's infection rate has declined from its late-2020 peak.