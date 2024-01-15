Attempt to thaw frozen pipes leads to mobile home fire in Holly

A Holly mobile home caught fire over the weekend as the homeowner attempted to thaw frozen pipes under the home.

Firefighters responded to the Holly Mobile Home Park just before 5 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found Holly police performing CPR on the unconscious homeowner.

Related article

First responders removed a dog from the home and transported the homeowner to a hospital, where he was last listed as stable.

According to the fire department, the fire was underneath the home and appeared to have started when the homeowner tried to thaw water pipes but suffered a medical emergency.

Firefighters are using the fire as a reminder to never use a torch or open flame to thaw frozen pipes.