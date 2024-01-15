Expand / Collapse search

Wind Chill Warnings, Advisories as bitter cold sticks around in Southeast Michigan

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Wind Chill Warning for part of Southeast Michigan

Wayne, Washtenaw, and Monroe counties are under a Wind Chill Warning until noon Monday. Bitter cold persists even after the warning is lifted.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Temperatures have plummeted after the already cold weekend in Southeast Michigan.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, and Monroe counties until noon Monday. Oakland and Macomb are under a Wind Chill Advisory.

Related

Detroit warming centers open during extreme cold
article

Detroit warming centers open during extreme cold

Detroit warming and respite centers are open this week during the extreme cold.

Temperatures to start the day are at zero or below for most of Metro Detroit, with some climbing only a few degrees above zero. Wind chills bring that down to negative double-digits. Detroit is waking up to a temperature that feels like 15 below zero, while Ann Arbor feels like -24.

With temperatures this low, frostbite can set in in less than a half hour. 

The cold remains, with lows in the single digits for most of this week.

Watch FOX 2 News Live