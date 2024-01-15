Wind Chill Warnings, Advisories as bitter cold sticks around in Southeast Michigan

Temperatures have plummeted after the already cold weekend in Southeast Michigan.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, and Monroe counties until noon Monday. Oakland and Macomb are under a Wind Chill Advisory.

Temperatures to start the day are at zero or below for most of Metro Detroit, with some climbing only a few degrees above zero. Wind chills bring that down to negative double-digits. Detroit is waking up to a temperature that feels like 15 below zero, while Ann Arbor feels like -24.

With temperatures this low, frostbite can set in in less than a half hour.

The cold remains, with lows in the single digits for most of this week.