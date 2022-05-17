Attempted sex assaults reported at Metro Airport's Big Blue Parking Deck

article

There have been two attempted sex assaults in a parking deck at Metropolitan Airport in Romulus within the past three days.

The two attempted rapes occurred in the Big Blue Parking Deck sometime between Saturday May 14, and Monday, reports The Wayne County Airport Authority police today.

No details regarding specific times, the circumstances, or a suspect description has been released yet to the public by the public safety unit, however.

Patrols in and around the area have been ramped up in response, according to DTW.

"Investigators are working diligently to apprehend the suspect," said a release by Metro Airport. "The police department has assigned additional patrols around the clock to the Big Blue Deck and McNamara Parking Deck until further notice."

DTW asks to take every precaution when parking and offers the following safety tips:

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• If you see something, say something by dialing 911.

• Walk confidently and do not talk to strangers.

• Walk in groups if possible.

