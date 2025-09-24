Attempted thieves smash U-Haul through Detroit Metro PCS

The Brief A U-Haul was smashed into a Metro PCS on Seven Mile near the Southfield Freeway on Wednesday morning. Police said it didn't appear that anything was taken from the store.



Thieves smashed a U-Haul truck through a Detroit Metro PCS store early Wednesday, but police don't think they made off with anything.

The front of the store was heavily damaged after the truck crashed into the store on Seven Mile near Rosemont, not far from the Southfield Freeway, around 5 a.m. The owner of the shop, which is both a phone store and check-cashing business, said they believe the suspects were trying to steal an ATM.

Police said it didn't appear that anything was taken from the store during the suspected smash-and-grab attempt.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is at least the third time that a U-Haul moving truck has been used to break into a business in the area in a week.

Last week, trucks were smashed into a Detroit check-cashing business and a Royal Oak Township hookah shop on the border of Detroit. In both instances, which happened on the same day, it appears the thieves were after ATMs.

They weren't able to steal the ATM from the hookah store, but did get an ATM from the check-cashing business. However, the owner said it was empty.

