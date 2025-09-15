U-Haul trucks smashed through Detroit, Royal Oak Township businesses

The Brief U-Haul trucks were driven through a check-cashing business in Detroit and a hookah shop in Royal Oak Township early Monday. The owner of the check-cashing business said an empty ATM was stolen. It is unclear if the crashes are linked.



Two Metro Detroit business owners woke up to heavy damage to their buildings Monday morning after U-Haul trucks smashed into them overnight.

It happened along the Detroit border in Royal Oak Township, and in the city just a few miles away.

What we know:

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, a U-Haul truck was backed into Royal Oak Township's Prestige Hookah and Smoke Shop on Eight Mile near Wyoming. Michigan State Police are leading that investigation, and are working to determine if anything was stolen.

About five miles away, at Fenkell near Hubbell in Detroit, another U-Haul truck crashed into a check cashing business around 3:45 a.m. The business also rents U-Hauls, so the thieves were able to break into a lock box and steal the keys to the truck.

The owner of the business said the thieves got away with an empty ATM because the cash is removed nightly.

No suspects are in custody.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the apparent smash-and-grabs were connected.