Attorney: Bloomfield Hills Mercedes-Benz dealer wanted extra $120K above sticker

The Mercedes G63 had a sticker price of $184,000 in 2019.

When the vehicle was finally delivered last week, Mercedes-Benz of Bloomfield Hills wanted an extra $120,000 above the sticker.

"They're taking advantage of a consumer, and it's just unacceptable," said attorney Azzam Elder.

"For 25 years, my client and his family bought 11 cars from them," Elder said. "So when they drive off the lot, the price tanks."

But not these vehicles. Despite no-down-payment or a written contract, the buyer did get Mercedes to specially custom-make

an olive green mango exterior with red and black interior.

"Because we have Covid he actually bought a car two years ago and now he can drive off the lot, and maybe it's going to retain its value. I mean is that too much to ask for, of Mercedes-Benz? I don't think so."

However -in a statement by Mercedes-Benz USA, it says:

".The MSRP is a suggested price. While we do not encourage markups for specific, high-demand models, the final sale price is ultimately negotiated between the dealer and the customer."

Automotive insider and reporter John McElroy says he has seen, what he calls price gouging, before.

"It may not be illegal, but it's definitely unethical, and they shouldn't be doing this sort of thing," he said. "Just a week ago, GM and Ford both sent letters to other dealers saying cut this out, stop doing it."



And the Attorney General's office tells Fox 2 that it is aware of the allegations involving Mercedes-Benz of Bloomfield Hills and the corporate oversight division, intends to examine the matter.

FOX 2: "Do you think of Mercedes dealership crooks?"

"Not all of them," Elder said. "Based on the reviews, in this case, I believe they are being crooks. You made a promise keep your promise."

And it looks like this olive green-red interior Mercedes was going to be sold. But for how much above the sticker? They would not say.

