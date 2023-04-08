Auburn Hills Police: No active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple police agencies responded to Great Lakes Crossing Mall in Auburn Hills after reports of shots fired inside.
911 calls began to come in at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say they responded after receiving a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall.
"There has been no confirmed shooter; there is no one injured at this time," Auburn Hills Police said
Police personnel is on the scene clearing the mall at this time.