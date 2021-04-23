Authorities allegedly find child porn during search of Jackson man's home

A Jackson man is facing charges after child porn was allegedly found during a search of his home.

The Michigan Department of Corrections was searching Zhavian Kamani Cleveland's home during a compliance check. He is on probation for an incident in 2019, according to MDOC records.

Cleveland, 24, is charged with criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned April 16.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.