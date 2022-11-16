Authorities receive 33 more tips after Farmington Hills hockey doctor charged with sex crimes

After a Farmington Hills doctor was charged with sex crimes against a patient, authorities say 33 more tips about him have been reported.

"On Oct. 21, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Dr. (Zvi) Levran with four counts of criminal sexual conduct, third-degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said.

Levran was arraigned the following day and posted bond.

Zvi Levran

Since then, tips have been coming in from people accusing him of "similar suspicious and potential criminal incidents."

"Tips have come from individuals in local communities which include Farmington Hills, Novi, Livonia, West Bloomfield, and Redford. Tips have also come from individuals out of state – in California, Georgia, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona, and Canada," King said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the accusations are not being taken lightly.

They have resulted in additional charges, and on Friday he was arraigned on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one county of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"It is incredibly important for everyone to understand how difficult it is for survivors to come forward," McDonald said.

She noted that police are working hard to help potential victims of Levran, who often treated youth hockey players.

"Outstanding police work, outstanding detective, people who are willing to set everything aside to travel across the state any time of day or night to make sure that we are doing everything we can to treat these survivors with respect," she said.

A 24-hour tip line has been set up. Call 248-871-2610 to report tips.

Police say each tip has been assigned an investigator for follow-up, with new ones coming in daily.

"We will leave that tip line open as long as it takes, and we will do whatever it takes to provide the resources to any survivor, their family members, or anyone in the community until this is completed," King said.