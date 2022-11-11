Farmington Hills doctor facing more charges after patients come forward with sex assault allegations

article

A Farmington Hills doctor was arrested again and charged with more sex crimes after authorities say additional victims came forward.

Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned Friday on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one county of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients at his home office. All victims were connected to youth hockey organizations, authorities said.

He turned himself into the Farmington Hills Police Department, where he was taken into custody.

His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety.

These new charges are in addition to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges he was arraigned on last month.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim said he was sexually assaulted during a medical examination at the doctor’s home office on Oct. 18, 2022.