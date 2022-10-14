Authorities remove guns, ammo from Oxford Township home after teen threatens to kill Jewish people

A 14-year-old Oxford Township is in custody after authorities say he posted photos with guns and threatened to kill Jewish people.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, the FBI contacted the Oakland County Sheriff's Office about the posts where the boy allegedly said he was going to kill people at the Legacy Center (Urban Air), 925 N. Lapeer Road in Oxford Township. Deputies checked the center but found nothing unusual, so they went to the teen's home.

Detectives talked with the boy's parents, who let them talk to the teen. Authorities say he admitted to posting the pictures on social media and making threatening statements and said he had access to firearms.

Three handguns belonging to the father were taken from the home as were multiple live rounds found in the boy’s bedroom. The teen was taken to Children’s Village.

"As I have repeatedly said, we will fully investigate every threat against any person, school or institution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This is the third person in a week we have arrested for making threats. I’d like to thank our partners from the FBI for working closely with us to resolve this one. If you make a threat, we are coming for you. And that’s not a threat, it’s a promise."

A hearing scheduled for Thursday was adjourned until Oct. 19.