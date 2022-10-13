Student caught with gun at Belleville High School after posting videos with weapon

Police found a gun on a Belleville High School student Thursday after receiving a tip that the student was posting videos with the weapon.

An alert sent to parents said police came to the school to talk to the student. When searching him, they found the weapon, and he was taken into custody.

The student told police he has the weapon for safety at home because of an ongoing neighborhood conflict. Police said students who are thought to be involved were also removed.

The school will hold a parent meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Commons to discuss the situation.