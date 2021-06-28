Expand / Collapse search

Authorities say missing Lenawee County woman was murdered; man charged

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
ADRIAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after a missing Adrian woman was found dead earlier this year.

Christopher George Maurer, 33, is accused of strangling Jessica Marie Fox to death.

Fox, 30, was reported missing after she was last seen at Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh in March. At the time, authorities said Fox was with Maurer but stayed at the park when he left.

Her body was found April 8 at River Raisin in Raisin Township.

An investigation led police to the arrest of Maurer on June 24.