Authorities: Student paid someone to make fake 911 call about Macomb County school shooting

Authorities said a student at Dakota High School in Macomb paid someone on the dark web to make a 911 call about a shooting at the school.

A suspicious 911 call was received Monday. Authorities said the caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot in a home and gave them the address to the school.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies locked down the school while they checked to make sure everything was safe.

Authorities determined that a student used a social media app to hire someone to make the call. His home was searched, and both the student and his parents were cooperative, authorities said.

The student is charged with making a false threat of terrorism. He has not been arraigned.

"I am confident that our actions, including the criminal charge, will serve as a warning that this type of reckless and dangerous behavior, by an adult or juvenile, will not be tolerated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

If convicted, the student could face up to 20 years in prison.