Baby geese rescued from roof of Beaumont Royal Oak, reunited with parents on Mother's Day

A pair of goose parents were reunited with their five babies on Mother's Day after they got stuck on the roof of Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary was contacted about two adult geese panicking on the roof. The goslings, which were only a couple of days old, were not able to get over a 2-foot lip on the roof of the building and were in an area with no food or protection.

When the rescue arrived Sunday, the parents were on the ground alone.

There was no way to access the roof from inside the building so the rescue and a hospital maintenance worker used a ladder to get up to the top of the 20-foot building. The goslings were put into a carrier and brought down, where they reunited with the mother and father geese

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo: Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary)