Babysitter charged in abuse, murder of 3-year-old with autism

***WARNING: This story includes details of child abuse***

Two Detroit parents lost their 3-year-old daughter to child abuse after they trusted a family friend to babysit – which she had done often.

On Thursday, 30-year-old Iesha Harris was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in connection to Harmony Henderson's death.

"I would never in one million years (think) she would do this to my baby," said Paris England, the victim’s mother. "Even if you think you trust the person, you can't."

30-year-old Iesha Harris.

Harmony had autism and was non-verbal.

This week, her dad Marquise Henderson had to read his daughter’s autopsy report.

"Blunt force trauma," Marquise said. "Blunt force trauma. A three year-old autistic baby."

England left Harmony with Harris on Sunday at her home on Detroit’s west side. Harris reportedly locked Harmony and her own 1-year-old in a bedroom so she could smoke weed with a friend for three hours, Harmony's parents said.

The suspect then allegedly got enraged after Harmony threw up on herself, so she doused the child with scalding water on her face and head. Harris is also accused of then smashing the child's head into the side of the bathtub.

Detroit police say Harris confessed to the crime.

3-year-old Harmony Henderson

When England video-called afterward to check in, Harmony was still alive, she said. Harris told the mother that Harmony fell down the stairs and bumped her head.

"From my knowledge, it was just a fall down the stairs – that she just missed her step, and that's all it was. She told me everything was OK," England said. "I seen her through the video chat, she was OK."

But when she got there the next morning, Harmony was in bed, motionless.

"She was already dead from the moment that I got there," the mother said. "She was gone."

The parents were told that Harmony died sometime overnight; 911 was never called.

Harris was remanded in custody on Thursday, the same day as Harmony’s viewing.

"I done cried so much, I don't even know if there's no more tears left in there" Marquise said.