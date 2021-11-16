Babysitter hides with kids during break-in, suspect leads chase until he runs out of gas

The Sterling Heights Police Department said a man wanted for home invasion and assault was arrested after breaking into a home, hitting a police officer, and then leading a high-speed chase until he ran out of gas.

Police said 24-year-old Najib Azooz was arrested Friday night after they were called to a home invasion on Westchester Road in Sterling Heights.

According to police, a 19-year-old was babysitting children when someone broke into the home. She called 911 from the master bedroom and said she had locked herself and the children inside the master bedroom and could hear suspects inside the home.

When police arrived, they said there was broken glass from a rear door wall and a suspect was seen leaving the home. When they tried to stop him, he ran on foot.

A second suspect was sitting in a black Mercedes and drove off, hitting one of the officers. Sterling Heights Police chased after him for about 10 minutes hitting high speeds until the car came to an abrupt end on westbound M-59 near Auburn Road.

"That black Mercedes struck one of our police officers. Thank God he'll be OK," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski.

Police said the car ran out of gas in the middle of the chase.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and they found money and other personal belongings that had been stolen from the home.

The officer hit by the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Sterling Heights Police said they believe the home was targeted by the suspects as the homeowners had posted on social media about celebrating a family member's wedding.

Police warn not to share private information as it could make you a potential victim by criminals.

Police identified only one suspect, Azooz, and based on the information provided by police, it's believed he was driving the car. The other suspect was not identified.

Azooz was given a $250,000, 10% bond. If he posts bond, he will have to wear a tether.