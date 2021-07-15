Suspects in stolen Charger run out of gas mid-chase with Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police are wondering if high gas prices helped them catch two suspects in a stolen Dodge Charger after the car ran out of gas mid-chase Thursday morning.

It was just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in the city of Detroit when troopers on patrol near 8 Mile and Meyers were behind a Dodge Charger that was determined to have been stolen with a gun in the car.

The MSP troopers tried to stop the hot car but the driver didn't stop and led a chase that eventually took them onto I-75.

The driver kept speeding away from the trooper and eventually got onto I-75 and kept driving all the way to Southgate.

When the car got to I-75 and Northline in Southgate, the Charger had an issue: no gas.

It came to a stop and MSP arrested the driver and a back seat passenger. The front seat passenger was able to escape but troopers said they have information about who the person is.

A gun was not found in the car.

The chase lasted a little less than 26 miles. A base model Dodge Charger gets roughly 30 miles per gallon - meaning the car had less than a gallon of gasoline when the suspects ran from police.