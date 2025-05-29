article

The Brief Iesha Harris pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died in 2024. She was sentenced to decades in prison for the death of Harmoni Henderson. Family members spoke through tears during the sentencing, requesting Harmoni's picture be shown during victim impact statements.



Family members spoke through tears Thursday afternoon during an emotional day in court after a 31-year-old woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a little girl.

Iesha Harris was sentenced to 28–50 years in prison for killing Harmoni Henderson in 2024.

Big picture view:

The woman charged in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Harmoni Henderson suffered from severe burns and blunt force trauma before dying, law enforcement said at the time, adding that 911 was never called. When Harmoni's mother, Paris England, called to check in, Harris said she had fallen down the stairs and bumped her head.

The next day, Harmoni was in her bed, motionless.

Fourteen months later, Harris pleaded guilty to murder. On Thursday, the family of the victim addressed Harris directly in court before she was taken to prison.

What they're saying:

"I believe you're going to suffer in jail. You're not going to make it," said Shariria Cooper-Lovelady. "They're gonna get you. They will."

Cooper-Lovelady, Harmoni's grandmother, spoke through tears during her impact statement, adding ‘only God can forgive you because Ican’t forgive you right now."

Daryl England, Harmoni's grandfather, also spoke. He told the court his kids struggled to go into the house after the family lost the 3-year-old. He said no term of years would be enough.

"You have no excuse and for her to even get two, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years is unreal because I gotta live with my daughter and watch her live through this every day," he said. "How do you even give her a chance to even come home?"

Paris England, Harmoni's mother, spoke last.

"What'd she do? You can't even tell me the truth about what happened," she said toward the defendant. "My baby was 3. You was at her birthday party right before, right there next to me. You always been next to me. And for you to kill her, for what?"

The other side:

Harris had a short statement read through her attorney after family spoke, saying she apologized "from the bottom of her heart."

"I pray for peace and for healing for everyone's heart. Most of all, I pray for forgiveness for the pain that I have caused you. If I could rewind back today, I would. I took this plea in hopes of sparing the family the pain of the trial. Paris, please find it in your heart to one day forgive me. I will forever be broken. I'm sorry."

She declined to address the court directly.