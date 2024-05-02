Divers have recovered the body of the fifth victim in the tragic Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

Deep in the Patapsco River, Unified Command salvage teams said they spotted a missing construction vehicle Wednesday, and quickly notified the Maryland Department of State Police.

Inside the red truck, officials found Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, of Glen Burnie. The 49-year-old was one of six men who lost their lives when a Sri Lanka-bound container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to crumble into the Patapsco River on March 26.

The Unified Command said multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police Department's underwater recovery team and the FBI helped bring the body out of the water.

In a press release, The Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, Colonel Roland L. Butler, said: "We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time."

