Barbecue shooting leaves 4 wounded, 1 arrested on Detroit's east side

The Brief A barbecue on Detroit's east side ended in gunfire Wednesday night. Four victims were shot - three women and one man but all are expected to recover. One suspect has been arrested but police are unsure if there was more than one shooter.



Four people were shot at a barbecue on Detroit's east side at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The backstory:

It happened during a barbecue, as gunfire shattered the peace. Detroit police say everyone knew each other.

One suspect in custody with no word on charges. Detroit police aren’t sure if that person was the lone shooter.

"We were sitting out here last night, me and a friend on the porch with my girlfriend," said neighbor Christopher Buchanan. "And we (saw) a bunch of police cars down there and we kind of didn't know what was going on. And we just kind of stayed outside to see what happened. But once I (saw) the detective cars ..."

Hilary Golston: "You knew."

"(I) knew," he said.

Police say everyone involved knew each other at the event, on Metattal near Acacia.

Investigators say all the victims- three women, and a man, suffered non-life threatening injuries wounded but expected to be okay.

Neighbor James Carl said when the shooting started, it became chaotic.

"I’m not sure what happened, but earlier in the day I drove by and there (were) a lot of cars out there, barbecue pits in the front yard, and just an array of things," Carl said.

Police say there is no clear motive and no known dispute. Just a warm evening that turned violent.