Barricaded gunman arraigned after 15-hour standoff with Port Huron police

A 23-year-old man is facing eight felony charges after a 15-hour barricaded gunman incident over the weekend.

Joshua Frazier was arraigned in the St. Clair County 72nd District Court Mondy afternoon.

On Sunday, Frazier surrendered to police after he barricaded himself inside his family home for hours – at the 1100 block of Chestnut St. in Port Huron.

Frazier, a fast-food restaurant employee, allegedly got into an argument at the residence and fired a Glock-style pistol into the wall, according to the prosecuting attorney. His father attempted to take the pistol away, but Frzier regained control of it and fired several rounds.

The incident began on Saturday. Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the home for a domestic violence incident, according to police. The family was able to flee the home before police arrived, except for a 16-year-old who stayed inside.

The 16-year-old was eventually able to escape after being held against their will.

As Frazier listened to the prosecuting attorney, he made multiple facial expressions inside the courtroom.

"The defendant told his brother that officers were going to have to shoot him," the prosecuting attorney said. "The defendant pointed a gun at his brother and would not let him leave the residence."

Frazier's charges include:

Three counts of felony firearm use, each punishable with up to two years in prison.

One count each of unlawful imprisonment, up to 15 years in prison.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, up to four years in prison

Discharge of a firearm in or at a dangerous building, up to 10 years in prison.

Wearing body armor during commission of a violent crime, up to four years in prison.

Assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, up to 2 years in prison.

"At one point drones were sent into the home but lost connection. In an interview with the defendant, he admitted to ‘hitting one,'" the attorney presented in court.

Frazier also told officials that he has been diagnosed with depression, and consumes alcohol and marijuana daily.

"Mom described this as a mental health crisis," the attorney said.

Frazier was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

His bond comes with conditions, which include random drug testing and no contact with the family residence.

"If (the) defendant violates any of these orders or conditions of bond, he will be subject to arrest without a warrant, his bond may be forfeited, and new conditions may be imposed, said Magistrate S. Keith Bankson.