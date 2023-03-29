Barricaded gunman under arrest by Warren police after surrender

article

Warren police have ended a barricaded standoff with an armed resident suffering a mental health crisis on Joanne Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The 41-year-old man was arrested by police at the back of the home without incident, after a two-hour negotiation that began with a welfare check after a call from a family member who said he had been holding a gun to his head.

The man is in his 40s and was alone in his house, on the 24000 block of Joanne near Stephens Road. He has been struggling with mental illness and had access to firearms, family told police.

"Multiple officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Officers arrived on scene quickly at which time they heard several gunshots coming from inside of the residence," police said in a statement. "Crisis Negotiators communicated with the subject for approximately one hour. After speaking with the subject and establishing a rapport, Crisis Negotiators were able to have the subject exit the residence voluntarily wherein he was taken into custody without force or injury."

The suspect's mental condition is being evaluated at an area hospital while a search warrant was done by officers looking for additional evidence. Several firearms have been seized by police from the home.

"This case shows the teamwork of the Warren Police Department. Thanks to the quick response of patrol officers and the efforts of the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators, this incident was able to be resolved peacefully with no force or injury occurring," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "Members of our Crisis Negotiation Unit and Special Response Team train regularly for these incidents and always strive for a peaceful outcome such as this. It is no secret that police officers are encountering more and more persons with mental illnesses, many of whom have access to firearms. Mental illness is a serious issue; it needs to be taken seriously by everybody."