Barricaded gunman shot and killed by Detroit Police Officer ‘He was exhibiting violent behavior’ Chief said

During a Saturday press conference, Detroit Police Chief, James Craig, confirmed that a 42-year-old man is dead after being shot by an officer during a hostage situation on the city's east side.

Police say on Friday around 12:00 p.m., they arrived to the 18600 Block of Concord, near Van Dyke and Nevada Avenue. Upon officers arrival, they were greeted with the man’s mother and stepfather, who informed them that he was diagnosed with a mental illness and hasn’t taken his medication in several days.

As officers searched outside the premises, they noticed the man had a woman inside, who was later identified as his girlfriend. Family members told officers the man believed that his girlfriend and stepfather wanted to harm his mother, which could have been the driving force behind the barricaded situation.

We’re told during the 9-hour ordeal, the man showed behavior that was unsafe and alarming towards his girlfriend.

“He was exhibiting violent behavior and showing signs of increased aggression,” Chief Craig said.

Police say they approached the house three times. During the third approach, around 9:10 p.m., the man walked to the front of the house with his girlfriend, and that’s when an officer with DPD’s Special Response Team fired a single shot - striking him. Chief Craig said the shot was fired because the man was being physically abusive towards the woman and they feared for her safety.

After the shooting, the woman told police the man had a gun to her back and threatened to shoot her if she ran off.

The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead about almost an hour later.

While the woman is safe, Chief Craig said he sends deep condolences to the man’s family.

“On behalf of the department, we are offering our prayers to the family of the subject who was fatally shot during a hostage situation yesterday,” Chief Craig said. “Anytime there is a loss of life, there is certainly a tragedy and this is no different.”

This was the 28th barricaded call that DPD has responded to this year.

