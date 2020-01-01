Barricaded gunman situation at West Bloomfield Hampton Inn

A barricaded situation at a West Bloomfield hotel has ended peacefully after an 8-hour standoff, police said.

Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday when guests observed a woman running through the hallways of the hotel without clothes. Once officers arrived to the location, the woman said she was assaulted by her husband.

Police then tried to talk to the man, but he was locked in his room with a handgun.

He surrendered peacefully around 10 a.m.

No one was hurt.

