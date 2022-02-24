Barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully on Detroit's west side

article

The Detroit Police Department was on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation this morning on Detroit's west side.

With the help of their Crisis Intervention Team, they were able to defuse the situation.

The barricaded gunman situation took place on the 9000 block of Burt Rd near Dover Ave in Detroit.

During the barricade, Detroit police notified people in the area to shelter in place.

Detroit police said that the woman in the home was suffering from a mental health crisis when she called 911. When police arrived, the woman was holding a gun and retreated into the home.

DPD's Crisis Intervention Team was able to talk with the woman and ease the situation. Ultimately, she ended up surrendering and was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment.

Two weapons were recovered from the home, according to police.

DPD thanked the Crisis Intervention Team, the Special Response Team, 6th precinct officers, and all others involved for bringing this situation to a peaceful ending.