Barricaded gunman situation enters 3rd day on Detroit's east side

A police situation with a barricaded gunman is entering its third day Thursday on Detroit's east side.

The barricade started Tuesday around 10 a.m. in a home in the 19000 block of Pekley, near Seven Mile.

It all started when police say the 45-year-old suspect fired shots multiple times toward his neighbor's house. No one was hurt.

Cmdr. Darin Szilagy says the suspect first fired shots Tuesday around 2 a.m. and police came to the home but couldn't find the suspect. When they came back again for another report of shots fired later that morning, the barricaded situation began.

Police believe the man is alone and say he has a history with mental illness. They say he's equipped with firearms and other equipment.

It's not known what contact the police have made with the man.

Advertisement

Those living nearby have been ordered to stay inside their homes but can get a police escort if and when they need to leave.

The area of east Seven Mile and Schoenherr is closed to traffic. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.