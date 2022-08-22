Barricaded suspect in standoff with Detroit police wanted for homicide

article

Detroit police are asking residents to avoid a barricaded situation on the city's west side.

Police on scene told FOX 2 a man inside the home on Pierson Street was wanted for homicide, saying the murder happened in connection to homemade BBQ chicken.

Law enforcement from the department's 6th precinct reported that officers were in the 8200 block of Pierson just north of Tireman Avenue.

Photo via Ibrahim Dabaja

Residents that live in the area were asked to stay inside while police resolved the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for more details.