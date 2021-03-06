Barricaded gunman was charged with domestic violence crimes before being shot and killed by police

article

On February 24, the Garden City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in a barricaded gunman situation where a suspect was shot and killed.

In an official release given Saturday, Garden City Police say, a person came into the police station stating they were a victim of domestic violence and had been assaulted with a firearm.

The victim identified Alonte Murphy as the suspect, and police quickly got a search warrant that allowed them into the home where the domestic violence incident took place.

During the search, authorities say they recovered all evidence related to the incident, and they began to search for Murphy, who had several other warrants.

Around 5 pm on February 24, right before officials say the search warrant was going to be initiated, officers observed Murphy pull up in a car.

Officials say DEA task force members made contact with Murphy, who was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

Advertisement

Police say Murphy exchanged fire with DEA task force members causing several bullets to hit a police car.

Officials say that once the gunfire ended, task force members saw that Murphy was injured, gave him first aid, and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Before his death, Murphy had been charged with the following crimes related to the domestic violence situation:

• Assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

• Assault with a dangerous weapon

• Weapons Offense- Felony firearm

• Domestic violence-Aggravated

The Michigan State Police are holding an independent investigation regarding the police-involved shooting.

The Garden City Police Department says they cannot comment any further until the investigation is complete.