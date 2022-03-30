Barricaded murder suspect arrested by police on Detroit's west side

A murder suspect turned barricaded gunman was arrested by police Wednesday on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police say the 29-year-old suspect is in custody tonight, after a standoff near Robson and Tireman. The arrested person was wanted in a fatal shooting that happened at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon on Anglin Street.

The victim and suspect had got into a fight last night, which continued into today, DPD said. The shooting happened at their home.

The suspect fled after the shooting and was later arrested after a brief standoff. A woman and child were inside the home at first, but left uninjured as the barricaded situation began.

