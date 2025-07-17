Police: Man chased children with a knife leading to barricaded standoff in Detroit

A barricaded standoff is underway with police on the west side of Detroit near Fenkell and Greenfield on Thursday.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Wlliams said the man was reportedly chasing children with a knife at 1:30 p.m. at Prest and Chalfonte streets.

DPD and its mental health responders arrived and have been trying to resolve the situation peacefully. The man is said to have a mentally troubled history and is in crisis.

Detroit police have been called to the residence in the past for similar reasons and police are concerned that he is a threat to the community.

Some non-lethal weapons were used to convince the man to surrender, DPD Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

"We did deploy a couple less than lethal options some pepper balls, and what we call a rubber ball that was fired at his side," he said. "None of those made him surrender."

Police have recovered two knives from the man but say he has more in the home, and it is unclear if there are other weapons inside as well.

