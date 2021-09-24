Barricaded situation underway at Ypsilanti apartment complex

article

A barricaded suspect situation is ongoing in an apartment complex in the area of Golfside between Washtenaw and Clark in Ypsilanti Friday.

Washtenaw County deputies are at the scene and are asking people to avoid the area. Investigators say the suspect was involved in an armed robbery at a local business.

Deputies said that students who are usually dropped off in the area by school transportation, local districts will be communicating instructions for student transportation adjustments.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as this story develops.

