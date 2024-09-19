Barricaded Southgate man arrested after shooting neighbor, stabbing dog to death

A barricaded 60-year-old man surrendered to police in Southgate after a standoff in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The man allegedly shot his neighbor and stabbed a dog to death on Kerr Street - and police say it all began over something small.

"It started over loud music. One neighbor didn't like the loud music from across the street and got into a verbal confrontation," said a Southgate police officer.

Police say the suspect then took his gun shot the man three times and then went inside a house. Officers arrived and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect then stabbed his own dog to death and came outside at one point, throwing a chair at police.

The suspect's home on Kerr Street

"At one point he had come out and was, I think, taunting the cops, and had a pistol in his hand, but the slide was racked back," the officer in charge said.

He ended up surrendering peacefully to the SWAT team and an investigation is underway.

Police say the suspect had a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning when he pulled out his gun on his wife. She fled the home while he then went to Dearborn and another felonious assault took place.

His identity is being withheld until charges from the prosecutor are filed.



