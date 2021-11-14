Barry Herborn was shot and killed last year, his family is still seeking answers

Barry Herborn was shot and killed on Nov. 6, 2020. His killer is still wanted by police.

Barry was standing on the driveway of a home in the 19000 block of Alcoy Street in Detroit.

"He was outside with 4 other people," said Deanna Herborn, the victim's wife. "He was the only one shot. He laid there in a driveway for two hours before anyone got him."

Deanna said that detectives told her it wasn't meant for him and that it was meant for someone else. She was also told that two cars drove slowly past the house before he was shot.

"A Chrysler 300, a black one, drove by and started shooting," said Deanna. "He was hit multiple times."

Barry is remembered through his large family, including four grandchildren.

"They are going on with their lives and we are stuck. We have a new grandbaby," said Deanna. "He'll never know his papa. He'll never know the love the other grandkids got because some monster took him."

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information in this case. An anonymous tip can be made to 1(800)SPEAK-UP.