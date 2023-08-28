Bartender who was innocent bystander killed by gunshot remembered as hard-working, loving

The family and friends of a popular Detroit bartender are reeling after her killing last weekend.

A vigil was held to honor the life of Alexandria Johnson Monday night.

Johnson was working late when she heard a fight outside the restaurant. She looked through a window to see what was happening and was shot and killed instantly.

The single bullet hole remains in the window of Sloppy Chops at the corner of McNichols and Littlefield. The shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras.

"I was there with Alex when this happened, she didn’t die by herself," said Alex Jones, manager of Sloppy Chops.

On Monday night the streets were filled with love and support.

"Alex was well-loved and this tells the story," said her mom, Charlotte Johnson. "(It) tells her story."

"I just wanted to tell her I love her. I love you Alex," said another woman.

A love that was shared by many.

"Alexandria’s smile could literally light up a room when she stepped into it," said Ashley Washington, her friend. "She was giving, she was kind, she was loving. She was the epitome of a person that you would strive to be like."

By all accounts, Alexandria was hardworking, happy, and successful.

"You allowed her to be the gift for just a little while," said the pastor. "But it’s not about the quantity, it’s about the quality and she gave us quality time."

"She’s always been a hard worker whatever job she took, she started working at 14," her mother said.

"She owned her own bartending business, which she was very good at," said Washington. "Alexandria was a light to the world and I’m so upset that light was taken from us."

And as tragic as her death is: "It helps to know that it’s not just her family that is going to miss her," her mom said.

Detroit police say two men were injured in the shootout but as of now, they tell us no arrests have been made. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Police believe the two men were shooting at each other and Alexandria was in the wrong place at the wrong time.