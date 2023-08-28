Violent weekend in Detroit includes mass shooting at motorcycle bar and bartender killed by stray bullet

Another busy weekend for Detroit police has officers investigating multiple fatal shooting scenes that left several people with gunshot injuries and very few answers.

That includes a mass shooting outside a motorcycle club on Detroit's west side, where six people were struck by gunfire.

One victim died and at least one other is in critical condition after the shooting happened outside the bar, which is near Grand River and Cloverdale.

"It’s horrible. It's horrible, it's unfortunate and we are going to do our best to figure out what happened," said Cmdr Kimberly Blackwell with Major Crimes at Detroit police.

Blackwell said several victims were not in a position to give a statement, so police are still working the case.

Police believe the shooting was spurred by an argument that turned into shots being fired at a gathering.

"Any assistance from the public would be greatly appreciated," the police commander said.

The public's help is needed elsewhere around Detroit as well, including at the Sloppy Chops Restaurant off of West McNichols.

"Another sad incident that we hate to see," Blackwell said.

Police released preliminary information over the weekend where a group of individuals had gathered outside the restaurant before the shooting happened. Among the victims was a 30-year-old bartender named Alexandria Johnson. She was killed by a stray bullet.

Two other men were also injured, but are expected to be okay.

Detectives are also investigating another homicide that occurred Monday morning in the 19900 block of Greenfield. The 8th Precinct said a male of unknown age was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

So far, a woman in her 50s has been detained.

If the public has any information about the shootings, they're asked to call police or crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.