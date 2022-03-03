Basement boutique inside Detroit women's shelter offers free 'Bountiful Blessings' to those in need

Bountiful Blessings is a basement boutique in the Boston Edison neighborhood where everything is free.

"I got some baby clothes for my daughter, some brownies - they got a lot of food, shoes, and stuff like that - toiletries if you need it," said one shopper. "It's a lot of help."

This expectant mother grateful for the help - and it's all thanks to Michelle Robinson.

"I've been there," Robinson said. "I've been homeless, I've been neglected, I've been beat. I'm not afraid to speak up, I'm not afraid to show up - I just want to help."

Robinson founded Bountiful Blessings after experiencing homelessness and addiction. She has been clean for 36 years and recently relocated her shop to the All Things Women Shelter.

"It's not just a shelter, it's a place where people can come and heal, it's a place where they can come and get some counseling, resources" said Mena Davis. "We get women who are like, 'I'm just short - can I get a box of diapers?' Absolutely."

Davis is the executive director serving, women, children, veterans and families.

"I am a big believer that the community should take care of the community," said Davis.

Which is what they're doing. They recently housed a family of 11 for a few months after they fell victim to a rental housing scam.

Davis says they're also serving many victims of domestic violence.

"Domestic violence calls have increased by probably 400 percent," she said. "One day I opened the door - it was a mother with a black eye and three beautiful little babies.

"We have women who call us all the time that just need to get away - (their) household is just a toxic place."

Inside the All Things Women Shelter.

Which is why they are a place to be safe - to heal - to call home while getting back on track - or to just stop and shop - at Bountiful Blessings.

"We have our coats rack - we have our purse rack," Robinson said.

For Michelle Robinson it's all about serving those in need.

"The bible says cloth my people - feed my people," she said. "The government is steady waiting on the bills to pass, but we as a people of society today - we need help - we need help right now."

Bountiful Blessings is open Tuesdays and Thursdays. And on Saturday volunteers can help out here - but Michelle says she's ready to help anyone - anytime.

The All Things Women Shelter in the Boston Edison district.

"If I get a call, I'm on my way - because somebody did that for me," she said.

It is all happening at the house in Boston Edison - which is so much more than an old home.

"These women here - it's like we're a sisterhood - we're helping each other," Robinson said.

"We want people to know that when you donate to us it goes directly to families," said Davis. "Our doors are open and we just want to serve the community."

To learn more about services - to donate, or volunteer - visit their website HERE.

