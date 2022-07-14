Expand / Collapse search

Beacon Park celebrating 5 years in Downtown Detroit with free events

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Five years ago, Beacon Park opened in Downtown Detroit.

The space provides a place for people to gather and enjoy the city, and events are frequently held at the park.

From July 22-24, the park will celebrate its anniversary with free activities.

Friday, July 22: 12-6 p.m.

Beacon Park and Goodwill’s Green Works will host ‘Impact Day’ to celebrate Goodwill’s Green Works’ 100-year anniversary and Beacon Park’s 5th anniversary. The event will feature activities and events relating to clean energy, recycling and sustainability.

Saturday, July 23: Normal park hours 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Beacon Park is open to the public to enjoy multiple activities, pop-ups, retailers and opportunities to learn about the park’s milestone anniversary and its efforts in sustainability.

Sunday, July 24: 1-5 p.m.

The anniversary celebration and Detroit’s 321st birthday will be celebrated with a birthday-themed Family Fun Day. This event will feature live entertainment, a bounce house, birthday treats, arts & crafts booth for children to design birthday cards, multiple lawn games, food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist and a ‘Sustainability Station’ to provide education and activities reflecting Beacon Park’s commitment to the community.

Beacon Park Night Market Series on FOX 2 News Weekend

Beacon Park is kicking off its 5th anniversary of summer events with their Night Market series! They join FOX 2's Maurielle Lue to talk about all of the family fun we can look forward to in Detroit.