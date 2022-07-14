Beacon Park celebrating 5 years in Downtown Detroit with free events

Five years ago, Beacon Park opened in Downtown Detroit.

The space provides a place for people to gather and enjoy the city, and events are frequently held at the park.

From July 22-24, the park will celebrate its anniversary with free activities.

Friday, July 22: 12-6 p.m.

Beacon Park and Goodwill’s Green Works will host ‘Impact Day’ to celebrate Goodwill’s Green Works’ 100-year anniversary and Beacon Park’s 5th anniversary. The event will feature activities and events relating to clean energy, recycling and sustainability.

Saturday, July 23: Normal park hours 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Beacon Park is open to the public to enjoy multiple activities, pop-ups, retailers and opportunities to learn about the park’s milestone anniversary and its efforts in sustainability.

Sunday, July 24: 1-5 p.m.

The anniversary celebration and Detroit’s 321st birthday will be celebrated with a birthday-themed Family Fun Day. This event will feature live entertainment, a bounce house, birthday treats, arts & crafts booth for children to design birthday cards, multiple lawn games, food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist and a ‘Sustainability Station’ to provide education and activities reflecting Beacon Park’s commitment to the community.

