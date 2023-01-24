Bean Flicker Shamrock: Chocolate mint version of Odd Side beer returning ahead of St. Patrick's Day

article

A sweet twist on a popular Odd Side Ales brew returns soon.

Bean Flicker Shamrock adds chocolate, Irish cream, and mint to the beer. Like the original Bean Flicker, Shamrock is lighter brew with an ABV of 4.5%.

It'll be out soon, with plenty of opportunities for you to find it before St. Patrick's Day. Find it at Odd Side's Grand Haven pub this weekend.

The beer will start hitting Michigan stores and beers next week, and it will start making its way to Ohio, Wisconsin, Metro Philly, and Indiana soon, Odd Side said.