Beaumont Health announces limited curbside screening for COVID-19

Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Troy are now offering limited curbside screening and evaluation for COVID-19.

According to a release from Beaumont Health, the limited screening is only for patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

The health system said If medical staff determine a patient needs to be tested, a specimen will be collected and sent to a lab for testing. Call ahead to Beaumont’s COVID-19 hotline or your physician’s office before attempting to get screened.

“We are offering this limited screening option to help reduce the spread of the virus. Many people who develop COVID-19 should stay home, drink lots of fluids, rest and take over-the-counter medications, like pain relievers," said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology.

New developments Saturday:

Gilpin advises to call ahead and talk with your physician or another health care provider before seeking treatment at a hospital or other health care facility.

"Older adults with underlying health concerns or those with a compromised immune system who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their physician," he said in a statement.

Beaumont Health will continue to serve patients giving birth, needing surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency proceduresm it said.

“We are committed to providing the critical health services we typically offer our patients. During this time, our patients still need care for health conditions unrelated to the virus,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant, RN, said. “We will be here for them.”How you can help stop the spread of COVID-19."

Ways to prevent the spread include:

Staying home when you are sick (fever, cough, upper respiratory infection symptoms).

Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating, after coughing or sneezing, and after using the bathroom.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

RELATED: List of Michigan coronavirus exposure locations and dates

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----------------------------------------------

